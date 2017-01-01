Prime Minister promises town will get ‘fairer society’ in 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May has written a New Year message for people in Blackpool.

In it she outlines a number of initiatives which are being introduced in the town which she says will help create “a fairer society”.

She also acknowledges the town’s vote for Brexit which saw 67.5 per cent of voters opting to leave Europe.

The message comes after Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard met with Mrs May at Westminster just before Christmas.

Here is Mrs May’s message in full:

“This year has seen a huge opportunity for the whole country – to become that outward looking independent nation again, and create a country that works for everyone, not just a privileged few.

“When people here in Blackpool voted to leave the EU they voted for a change – and it’s my mission to deliver exactly that and create a fairer country with more opportunities for all.

“With Paul Maynard as your local Conservative MP, I know that’s something we can deliver.

“Earlier this year we chose Blackpool as one of six ‘opportunity areas’ around the country, to get extra funding so it can address challenges to social mobility.

“On top of this, Blackpool is having its education funding increased under the new funding formula that we announced earlier in the month.

“Paul recently told me about a skills and jobs fair he is launching in May.

“The event is designed to bring together local and national employers, training and apprenticeship providers and educational establishments with young people from the Fylde coast.

"By working together we will help create a fairer society – one which works not just for the privileged few but for the hardworking families that are struggling to get by – but I know that next year we can go even further."