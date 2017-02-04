Proposal under the Northern Lights lead to dream wedding

The White Church in Lytham was the setting for the marriage of Rachel Heywood and Lee Dyer.

They tied the knot on December 23 2016 fulfilling their dream to have their wedding as close to Christmas as possible.

The couple met on a night out whilst Rachel was out for her friend’s 30th birthday.

They met up the day after and their romance blossomed. Lee proposed on a snowy Christmas Even in Tromso, Norway, whilst out searching for, and saw, the Northern Lights.

They decided at that moment it would be a Christmas wedding that encompassed their likes and loves of Disney and video game themes.

Having booked their recpetion at Ribby Hall, the couple decided on table centrepieces and a wedding cake revolving around the themes.

Lee added: “We also took the day a bit further by including a great pub quiz, which went down a treat - and a trip to Santa at Ribby Hall.

“However we unfortunately missed that due to the day actually sitting in the middle of Storm Barbara, which made the commute between the church and Ribby Hall something quite memorable in its own right!”

Rache, 33, a financial difficulties advisor, said: “I loved my wedding day! From getting ready in the morning, the nerves of getting to the church on time, saying our vows, and seeing all our friends and family during the ceremony to the wedding breakfast and speeches - right through to the cutting of our cake and our first dance. It was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life and I couldn’t have been happier.

Lee said: “The day was incredible from start to finish.

“Despite the incredibly bad, an non-Christmassy stormy weather, it was absolutely brilliant. My only real complaint being that time went too fast!

“Everyone at The White Church and Ribby Hall made our day incredibly special and always put us first to make sure we got the most out of our big day.”

The couple will live in Bamber Bridge.

Those who made the day special

Bride’s parents: Michelle Heywood and Roger Marsh

Groom’s parents: Barbara and Peter Dyer

Venue: The White Church, Lytham St. Annes, Reception, Ribby Hall Village

Honeymoon destination - New York & Orlando, Florida In March/April

Best Man: Dave Clayton

Chief Bridesmaid: Charlotte Heywood

Bridesmaids: Jennifer Marsh and April Dyer

Groomsmen: Ian McKenna, Dan Morris, Matt Gardner, Jack Watson and Jake Marsh

Pageboy: Harvey Marsh

Flower girls: Lola Watson and Holly Holmes

Cake: Little Cherry Cake Company

Flowers: Flowers With Passion

Bride’s dress: Dorothy Rose

