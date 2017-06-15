Punch and Judy comes to Blackpool gallery

A new art exhibition revealing the inner lives of two of Britain’s most iconic entertainers is set to open in Blackpool.

Jonathan Baldock and Emma Hart’s exhibition ‘LOVE LIFE’, which opens at the Grundy Art Gallery this weekend, draws inspiration from the traditional seaside show of Punch and Judy.

Visitors will encounter a set of abstract Punch and Judy-themed ‘rooms’, including a giant infant with Cyclops head sat in a large pink baby walker, an oven stacked with anthropomorphic pots and pans, and a washing machine spewing out its contents.

Vintage Punch and Judy puppets will be displayed on loan from Blackpool’s extensive collections, along with a giant new sculpture in the form of a thumb from Blackpool Council’s Illuminations department. LOVE LIFE will be displayed from Saturday until August 12.