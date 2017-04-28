Pupils learn all about nature in unique lesson

Year 4 pupils take their lessons outside and make their own bird houses to enhance and preserve nature

This group of primary school pupils have shown they are rather handy with a hammer and screwdriver.

Pictured is Charlie Pass from WildAid with Poppy Law and Mya Smith.

In a break from their usual lessons, the children from Kincraig Primary School showed off their skills as they built nest boxes for the local birds.

The school, in Kincraig Road, Bispham, invited charity Wildaid UK in for a day of environmental activities aimed at teaching the pupils about the world around them.

Year four teacher Connor Bracegirdle said the activities were about creating the ‘responsible citizens of the future’.

He added: “They have created nest boxes and bird feeders. It’s really about enhancing and preserving nature.

Getting the message out about conservation and wildlife is making a huge difference

“It’s a fun and unique way of doing it and the kids absolutely love it.

“Being outside the classroom, using hammers and screwdrivers to create something, it’s not something they normally do at primary level.”

Charlie Pass, director of Wildaid UK, said: “We do a lot of wildlife conservation work with schools.

“It’s really much-needed work about the natural world.

“Getting the message out about conservation and wildlife is making a huge difference.”