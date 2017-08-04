‘Raging’ dad is jailed over attack on partner

A raging dad who rained violent blows and kicks on a mum before trying to suffocate her by putting a cloth over her mouth has been jailed for eight and a half years, with a three-year extended licence.

Mark McGinty, 35, attacked his ex partner Jessica Hudson Preston Crown Court was told, after she requested him to have a drug test before allowing him to see their toddler.

After sending a series of messages, furiousMcGinty, pictured, lay in wait for the 23-year-old mum as she returned to her mother’s home in Kirkham on May 21 this year after a night out.

As he tried to strangle her he shouted: “I’m going to kill you. If I don’t get to see my son neither will you - I’ll kill you.”

He is believed to have hit her between 15 and 20 times before the cloth was put back over her nose and mouth, causing her to fear she would suffocate.

McGinty, of Stourton Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a charge of making threats to kill was ordered to lie on file.

Prosecuting, Jeremy Grout-Smith said: “The defendant and complainant had been in a relationship for over two years and had a son together. They separated in June 2016 though they maintained contact.

“But in May this year Miss Hudson believed the defendant was using drugs and she required there to be a drug test before she would allow contact with their son. This was something the defendant reacted adversely to.”

Around 4am she arrived home by taxi to find the defendant waiting for her, holding a cloth.

He punched her face, knocking her to the ground, put the cloth over her nose and mouth with his left hand and grasped her neck.

The court heard she feared she would die as he punched, kicked and stamped on her, saying: “ You are going to die.”

Neighbours heard screams and bravely intervened at the bloody scene.