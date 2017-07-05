Rail strike to disrupt services

Northern Rail is expecting to run more than 40 per cent of normal services during three days of industrial action this weekend.
Rail union RMT has announced its members will strike on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in a long-running dispute over driver-only trains - the fourth such walkout by train staff.
Northern says it will honour as much of the regular timetable as possible, with additional buses laid on to supplement the service.
“Being able to run more than 40 per cent of services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move,” said Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern. “Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover across the three days and to try to best meet the needs of our leisure customers at the weekend and commuters on Monday.”
Each day of the strike will see different services running, so Northern are urging travellers to check first before setting out.
On Saturday trains running will include Blackpool North to Blackburn and Blackpool South to Preston, as will Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North and Manchester Victoria to Manchester Airport.
On Sunday Blackpool North to Blackburn will run, and so will Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North.
Amongst services running on Monday will be Blackpool North to Burnley and Blackpool South to Preston, with buses being laid on between Preston and Ormskirk and Clitheroe and Blackburn.
RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union had no option but to call the strike due to the “sheer intransigence” of the company.
Services running over the three days include:
Saturday July 8
Blackburn - Clitheroe buses
Blackburn - Colne buses
Blackburn - Todmorden buses
Blackpool North - Blackburn
Blackpool South - Preston
Chester - Altrincham
Lancaster - Oxenholme - Windermere buses
Manchester Victoria - Blackburn
Manchester Victoria - Blackpool North
Manchester Victoria - Wigan - Southport
Oxenholme - Windermere
Settle - Lancaster buses
Wigan - Kirkby
Wigan - Liverpool Lime Street
Workington - Barrow - Lancaster
Sunday 9th July
Barrow - Lancaster
Blackburn - Clitheroe buses
Blackburn - Colne buses
Blackburn - Todmorden buses
Blackpool North - Blackburn
Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western
Manchester Piccadilly - Manchester Airport
Manchester Piccadilly - New Mills Central
Manchester Victoria - Blackburn
Manchester Victoria - Blackpool North
Settle - Lancaster buses
Windermere - Oxenholme buses
Windermere - Oxenholme
Monday 10th July
Blackburn - Todmorden and Hebden Bridge buses
Blackpool North - Burnley
Blackpool South - Preston
Bolton - Blackburn - Clitheroe buses
Burnley - Colne buses
Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western
Manchester - Bolton and Blackburn
Manchester Airport - Manchester Piccadilly - Blackpool North
Manchester Victoria - Wigan - Southport
Oxenholme - Windermere
Preston - Ormskirk buses
Settle - Lancaster buses
Wigan - Kirkby
Winderemere - Oxenholme buses
Workington - Barrow - Lancaster