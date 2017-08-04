Ready..Get Set..Go.. Lytham Sportsfest is back!

Lytham Sportfest is back for a second year – and looking for people of all ages to take part.

The event aimed at encouraging people to get active, get healthy and get outside made its debut last summer to coincide with the Rio Olympics and proved a big hit, with hundreds taking part.

The not-for-profit community project aims to harness interest in sport and provide opportunities for people to try a new activity or join a club.

It will return over the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 26 and 27, hosted again by Park View 4U, Lytham, and feature activities for all the family - from cycling, running and archery to yoga, golf and fitness walking.

Again Fylde Council’s Fylde Community Funding Project, with sponsorship from Lytham Estate Agents, The Therapy Company and Turtle Tots, Sportfest is the brainchild of keen runner Mark Selby.

He said: “I was born in Lytham and have lived here all my life. I believe, we have so much to offer in terms of sports activities and clubs in the local area and I wanted to bring as many as possible together in one place to show the public anyone can have a go. Last year was such a great event, we’re trying to pack in more this year!”

Lytham Sportfest has also signed up to be part of ‘Team Personal Best’, a nationwide campaign from England Athletics running until September, celebrating a memorable summer of athletics by delivering a programme of athletics-themed events up and down the country.

Sports fest runs from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and 9.30am to 1pm on the Sunday and throughout the weekend, there will also be stalls and entertainment for all the family at Park View.

Details of activities, times and how to take part are available at www.lythamsportfestival.com, while anyone wishing to sponsor the festival or volunteer can visit the website or connecting with festival organisers via social media, @lythamsportfest, facebook.com/lythamsportfestival or www.instagram.com/lytham_sportfest/