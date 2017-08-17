Reality star Katie Price heads to Blackpool for Home gig

Reality star and Loose Woman Katie Price is heading to Blackpool – as she promotes her return to music.

The former glamour model, previously known as Jordan, will appear at resort bar and club HOME & HQ on Monday, August 28.

Club promoter and DJ Jason Fubar said the venue was expecting a big night for the personal appearance.

“She’s got a new TV show and on the back of that has a new single coming out,” he said.

“She’ll be doing a meet and greet, getting lots of sefies with customers in Home, then later performing the new single in HQ.

“She’s still a big draw. She’s like Marmite – people either love or hate her – but she’s the biggest reality TV star in the UK, one of the biggest in the world.”

Brighton-born Price has been hitting the headlines this week after it emerged on her TV show My Crazy Life that she’d sent flirty texts to music producer Tom Zanetti – who she worked with on new single I Got U.

She’s admitted sending the messages, having travelled to Miami to work with Zanetti behind husband Kieran Hayler’s back.

The 39-year-old came to fame initially as a page three girl, going on to star in a string of fly-on-the-wall reality shows, documenting her relationships and marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Hayler and publishing various autobiographies and books.

Her previous musical career highlights have seen Price audition to represent the UK in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest with song Not Just Anybody, and releasing A Whole New World with then husband Peter Andre.

Doors open at 10pm, entry is £4 before 11pm, £5 after.