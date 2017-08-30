‘Road rage’ cyclist aimed fury at taxi

A cyclist was caught on camera shouting abuse at a taxi driver before ripping off one of his windscreen wipers.

The shocking footage, taken on Monday, shows the male cyclist veering out of control on Cookson Street, Blackpool, while the taxi sits stationary at a red light. He then approaches the taxi and rips off a windscreen wiper, while a terrified female passenger can be heard saying: “Oh my God.”

The taxi, which belongs to Premier Taxis Lytham St Annes and Blackpool, proceeds down George Street and around Sainsburys before being targeted again by the furious cyclist near Blackpool North station.

He can be seen stumbling off his bike and heading in the direction of the taxi. The driver then makes his escape by reversing the car and heading back towards Talbot Road.

Premier Taxis has now appealed for help to identify the man.A spokesman posted on social media: “We’re not looking for anyone to name and shame him, just for him in the cold light of day to own up to his error and do the right thing and pay for the damage he caused.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.35am on Monday to reports a vehicle had been damaged on Cookson Street, Blackpool. The incident is thought to have occurred around 10 minutes earlier, when a man approached the vehicle and pulled one of its windscreen wipers off. Our enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made as yet.”