Search

Robson Green show to look at coastal life

Robson Green
Robson Green

Fylde folk who are in the process of building or refurbishing their home by the sea are being sought to take part in a new TV show hosted by Robson Green.

ITV is looking for people on the Lancashire coast to participate in a series entitled Robson Green’s Coastal Lives.

They need people whose building project is currently in progress with work happening now, ideally not far from completion and have a sea view.

As well as people involved in property work, they are also looking for people who are about to move to the Lancashire Coast to live their dream of a new life by the sea.

And the show will also take a look at interesting people who may already live on the coast and have a coastal career or hobby, or who have a real passion for the sea and sea-side.

Anyone interested should contact alysoun.sharpe@itv.com with their full details and ideally send through a few pictures to illustrate their building work, occupation of hobby.