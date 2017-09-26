Rockers roll on for Blackpool return

They say rock and roll will never die and almost 700 fans dressed in drapes and crepes, and leathers and lace filled the town to show its true.

The Teddy Boys and rockers were at the Norbreck Castle to celebrate the music of the 50s and 60s and to rock around the clock in Blackpool.

Friends from Yorkshire at the Teddy Boys gathering in Cleveleys

Organiser of the Ted Do event Stuart Hardy said people had come from all over Europe and beyond to take part.

He said: “We had people from Germany, Spain and the USA and most of them have signed up for next year in Blackpool too. It was a great weekend and Blackpool feels just like home.”

Fans enjoyed the convention at the hotel and a rally at the Travellers Rest pub in Cleveleys with classic bikes and 1950s and 60s vehicles on show.

“We had some great bands, The Fantoms, The Rhythm Aces and we had a great party.

“We are like one big family all travelling to events all over but we were made to feel very welcome in Blackpool.”