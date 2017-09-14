Ross breaks record for Three Peaks

Ross sets new high for Three Peaks

Ross Malpass, from Ansdell, shattered the previous best time for the National Three Peaks Challenge by more than four hours.

The Challenge involves scaling the highest peaks in the British Isles – Ben Nevis in Scotland at 1,345 metres, Snowdon in Wales at 1,085 metres and Scafell Pike in England’s Lake District at 978 metres – with a combination of cycling and climbing.

The previous record of 41 hours 51 minutes had stood since 1980 and Ross set a new best of 37 hours 33 minutes.

The 30-year old digital designer, said: “I first got into cycling in 2012 when my now father-in-law Ian Pinnock took me on a mountain bike holiday to Switzerland.

“At the time I was pretty unfit, but caught the bug and have been riding ever since.

“I stumbled on the National Three Peaks record page on their website. I was actually looking up the best time for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge as something to have a go at one day, but the cycling record caught my eye and I fancied having a go.

“I initially pencilled it in next summer, but we have a second child on the way in February so I brought the idea forward.”

“I thought it best to cycle the Three Peaks from the South to the North and that way you’re more than likely to have a good wind – and I was delighted with the result.

“Before this challenge, the longest ride I had ever completed was 188 miles.

“This was 430, plus the 27 miles on foot.

“I felt an overwhelming sense of relief and pride after pushing myself far beyond what I thought I was capable of.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me, especially my wife Angela.”