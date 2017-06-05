Runners hit the pavement for Trinity Hospice

Fitness fanatics and personal trainers at a Blackpool gym have put their running skills to the test to raise money for Trinity Hospice.

Staff and gym members at Go Fitness, which is based inside the Blackpool FC Stadium, ran the Beaverbrooks 10k to show their support for the hospice.

The gym aimed to raise £500 in the race, but succeeded in raising more than £1,000.

A spokesman for Go Fitness said: “The support of friends and family was unbelievable and we were very proud as a small group to of done so well. We really are a community not just a gym and most members who come here appreciate all the help and support that’s provided.”