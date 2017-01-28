Russell Brand brings comedy tour to Blackpool

Russell Brand has announced a date at Blackpool Opera House as part of his huge upcoming stand-up tour - RE:BIRTH.

The 18-month tour will begin at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, April 4, visiting every corner of the UK, before eventually finishing at the Winter Gardens on Tuesday, November 6 2018.

Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians, with acclaimed tours including his 2009 US debut ‘Scandalous’ and 2013’s Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD.

Aside from stand-up, he is also a successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist and political commentator.

Regarding the show, Russell said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Tickets for RE:BIRTH go on sale at 10am, on Friday, February 3. For a full list of tour dates, more information and to book tickets visit russellbrand.com