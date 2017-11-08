Scheme to combat cold on the Fylde coast

A scheme to help keep people warm in winter has been launched on the Fylde coast by a national sandwich chain.

Subway’s ‘Gloves for Subs’ campaign offers discounted food to customers who donate a pair of gloves to be distributed by local shelters or housing associations.

From 11am to 7pm today, those who do will be able to buy a 6-inch sub for £1.

Subway developer and franchisee Neil Denny said: “We’re delighted to be running the Subway Gloves for Subs campaign again this year.

“Our aim is to keep the many people affected by the cold winter warm through this initiative so we encourage our regular customers to spread the word far and wide.”

More details available in stores.