Search for top cop launched in Lancashire

The search for a new police chief in Lancashire got underway yesterday.

The successful applicant will take over from Steve Finnigan, the UK’s longest serving chief constable, who will retire in June after 11 years at the helm.

The county’s police and crime commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, said: “Lancashire’s position as one of the best in the country has been secured under Steve’s watch and he deserves a great deal of credit for that.”

Mr Finnigan began his police career in Merseyside where he worked for 25 years, including on the investigation into the horrific murder of toddler James Bulger in 1993.

He joined Lancashire Police in 2001 as assistant chief constable, before rising to deputy 18 months later.

He took over the role of chief constable temporarily in 2005 and permanently in 2007, a year after being given the Queen’s Policing Medal.

In 2010, he was awarded the CBE for services to policing, after supporting high profile cases in the county.

They include the Burnley race riots, the cockle pickers’ tragedy in Morecambe Bay, and several anti-terrorism operations.

Applications for Mr Finnigan’s replacement are being accepted until Monday, February 13.

Interviews will be held at the end of February and the beginning of March, with the new chief constable is expected to start their new job on Saturday, July 1.