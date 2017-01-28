Second outbreak of bird flu confirmed

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Lancashire.

Scientists have identified the same H5N8 strain of avian influenza in another flock of breeding pheasants near to the farm where 15,000 birds were culled earlier this week.

The latest farm is said by Defra to have “business links” with Hy-Fly Game Hatcheries in Pilling Lane, Preesall where the outbreak was first confirmed on Tuesday night.

The second premises are thought to be less than a mile away, near to Pilling.

A three-mile Protection Zone has been set up limiting the movement of all birds and animals, with a 10-mile Surveillance Zone also put in place to monitor the outbreak.

No address has been revealed by Defra, although a map showing the two zones in place appears to centre on farmland immediately to the west of Pilling.

The new case, which is said to involve a flock of around 1,000 breeding pheasants, was confirmed last night, just three days after the initial outbreak at Hy-Fly.

Defra said: “This case was proactively identified as part of a routine investigation of premises traced as a result of confirmation of the disease in Lancashire earlier this week.

“There is a business link between the two premises.

“The flock is estinated to contain approximately 1,000 birds. A number have died and laboratory results of samples taken were positive for H5N8.

“The remaining birds at the premises are being humanely culled.

“A full investigation is underway to determine the source of the infection and related premises have been placed under restrictions which will remain in place until all investigations are complete.”