Shed creation star enjoys TV spotlight

A St Annes handyman says he may return for another bash at glory after starring in a Channel 4 show to find Britain’s best shed.

Jo Candy, 60, made the big screen with his unique shed, which he transformed into a cosy garden hideaway over a period of 10 years.

The impressive structure, which is designed to resemble an upturned boat, didn’t make it through to the final of Channel 4’s ‘Amazing Spaces: Shed of the Year’ competition after being beaten by the ‘shed of dreams’ in the summerhouse category ahead of the final, which was aired on Friday.

Retired cafe owner Jo, who lives on Heyhouses Lane, said: “I didn’t win, but I had a good time so I don’t think losing is too embarrassing.

“It was an interesting experience and I got to see how other people did things.

“ It was fun to do and there was quite a diverse range of people there.”

Jo’s shed, called The Boat Crash, comes complete with furniture, lanterns, and an old-fashioned stove, and is framed by oak and silver birch saplings.

It was selected to appear on the popular home improvement show ahead of 3,000 other applicants by chance after Jo posted pictures of his handiwork online.

Jo said: “I put some pictures online a few years ago and ever since then people have been asking me to enter Shed of the Year.

“I don’t feel disappointed even though I didn’t win. Maybe I’ll be back next year - who can tell?”

The winner of Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces: Shed of the Year was announced on Friday as The West Wing, owned by 42-year-old Kevin Herbert from Berkshire.

The prize-winning shed featured three rooms, a loft area, hidden library and a roof made of grass and flowers. He was awarded a giant gold crown, commemorative plaque, and a cheque for £1,000 courtesy of the award’s sponsors, Cuprinol.

People can catch up on thefinal episode of Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces: Shed of the Year online at www.channel4.com/programmes/amazing-spaces-shed-of-the-year/