‘Slow walk’ protest at fracking site

Anti-fracking activists staged a ‘slow walk’ in front of a lorry at a county shale gas drilling site.

After many years of legal battles, ground preparation work began this week at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton.

Caudrilla’s application to drill at the site had been turned down by Lancashire County Council, but was granted permission last year by business secretary Sajid Javid.

Protestors are still angry at the decision and yesterday afternoon staged the ‘slow walk’ at the site.

Around a dozen activists assembled for the protest, which was performed in front of a lorry leaving the site.

Caudrilla has said that it will take approximately three months to prepare the site before drilling can commence.

These works will include a new site entrance, access road and well pad.