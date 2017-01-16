South Shore crews called to extractor fan fire

Crews attended a fire in a South Shore bedroom after reports of a fire in an extractor fan, say fire services.

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the property on St Chad's Road at around 7.30am on 16 January.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines and crews, from Blackpool and South Shore, responded to a fire in an extractor fan in a bedroom.

"The fire was already out on arrival of firefighters, who confirmed there were no casualties. They used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no remaining hot-spots left smouldering in the fan or electrical wiring to it.