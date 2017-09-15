Southport Airshow this weekend: What to see and when

Eyes to the skies this weekend as historical aircraft and fast noisy jets perform thrilling and daring aerobatics over the beach in Southport.

Start the show in style with the Friday Night Launch Event starting at 6pm, which boasts some aircraft lighting the sky with LED lights and pyrotechnics and a grand firework finale.

Saturday and Sunday have full flying programmes and the weather is set to be fine.

Tickets for Friday night's launch event are £7 for general admission. Saturday and Sunday tickets are £8 for children (6-15 years) and £10 for adunts. Children under 5 are free for all days.

Parking on the day is £6 per car. Once you arrive in Southport directional signage and event staff will direct you to the closest event car park.

AIRCRAFT TIMINGS

Friday

Full flying programmes are on Saturday and Sunday

Gates Open 18:00

Model Aircraft with LED lights 18:15

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight18:35

The Blades 18:43

The Tigers Free Fall Team 19:01

The Typhoon19:19

Fireflies Aerobatic Team 19:32

OTTO The Helicopter 19:47

Model Aircraft with LED lights 20:00

Firework Finale 20:30

Saturday

Gates Open 09:00

Model Aircraft 10:30

The Tigers Free Fall Team 13:00

P-51 Mustang 13:17

Breitling Wingwalker 13:29

OTTO The Helicopter 13:41

MiG-1513:51

De Havilland Vampire Pair 14:02

OV-10 Bronco 14:16

The Turb Team 14:26

Team Raven 14:43

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 15:00

Huey 15:07

Spitfire and Buchon15:19

The Blades 15:35

Tutor 15:49

Strikemaster 15:52

Sally B 16:00

Fireflies Aerobatic Team 16:12

The Typhoon16:22

Sunday

Gates Open 09:00

Model Model Aircraft 10:30

The Tigers Free Fall Team 13:00

P-51 Mustang 13:17

Breitling Wingwalker 13:29

The Turb Team 13:41

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 14:00

MiG-1514:07

De Havilland Vampire Pair 14:18

OV-10 Bronco 14:32

Team Raven 14:42

OTTO The Helicopter 14:59

Huey 15:06

Spitfire and Buchon15:18

The Blades 15:34

Tutor 15:48

Strikemaster 15:51

Sally B 15:59

Fireflies Aerobatic Team 16:11

The Typhoon16:21