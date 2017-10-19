Sparks will fly!

Fylde Coast Players are transforming the stage at Lowther for their third play of the year.

Fylde Coast Players are transforming the stage at Lowther for their third play of the year.

The October production is ‘Equally Divided’, a poignant drama by Ronald Harwood which is set in a railway carriage!

The plot revolves around the fraught relationship between two very different sisters, Edith and Renata, who meet up in the railway carriage home of their recently deceased mother, for the reading of the will.

Edith, played by Teresa Mallabone, has given up her career and dedicated the last 15 years of her life to looking after her cantankerous, bedridden mother, whilst her neurotic, flibberty-gibbert sister Renata (Helen Barrow) has visited only once in this period, but has married twice and splits her life between a house in London and an apartment in the South of France.

The railway carriage is filled with valuable antiques, so who will inherit the wealth? The dutiful and resentful daughter, or the spoilt, pampered one?

‘Equally Divided’ will be performed at Lowther Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28. Tickets available from the box office on (01253) 794221.