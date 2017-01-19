Speakers share their wealth of experience

by Chris Buxton

Travel Talks

Our latest meeting of Travel Talks offered members a trio of presentations encompassing: Inspector Montalbano’s Sicily, Highlights of Tuscany and Qatar behind the Hype.

The talks were by five of our own members: Bill and Pippa Bowden, David and Julie Swift and finally Joan Gaffiney.

The speakers are experienced travellers with a wealth of tales to share.

Host and Vice Chairman Keith Buxton, said: “Members’ Evening is an annual event, and is always an enjoyable occasion when members share their “Travellers’ Tales”

Bill and Pippa Bowden began the evening with “Inspector Montalbano’s Sicily” in which .they gave us a tour of South East Sicily showing us the towns which make up the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Val de Noto. The diversity was fascinating.

David and Julie Swift, from Lytham, provided an excellent follow-up with “Highlights of Tuscany” by giving us wonderful scenes of one of their favourite areas with scenes of the rolling Tuscan countryside to the fascinating 16th century walled town of Lucca. Florence was the highlight as we discovered the marvellous artwork and architecture.

Joan Gaffiney, from Hambleton, provided the final talk entitled “Qatar behind the Hype’.

Qatar had bad publicity after the stories of an imported labour force that were badly treated and the scandal of the 2022 World Cup bidding process.

With all that seemingly behind them, the richest country in the world is being turned around by Amir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the current ruler.

Travel Talks begin their 2017 presentations on Wednesday, February 1 when Karen and David Stretch present “Atlanta and Surrounds.”

New members and visitors are most welcome to join us at The Concert Hall, Blackpool Sixth Form College, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton, from 7.30pm.

Call Joan Gaffiney (01253) 700799 for more details.