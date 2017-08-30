Special guest Martha, 105, revels in vintage bus day

Martha Tomlinson took a trip down memory lane – and achieved a notable first – when she was a special guest at this week’s vintage bus day at Lytham Hall.

The sprightly 105-year-old was invited to the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust’s fourth annual event at the Georgian gem by Fylde Council tourism chairman Coun Cheryl Little, who met Martha during her time as St Annes town mayor.

Martha was one of the earliest conductresses on the West Riding buses in Yorkshire.

Coun Little said: “Considering her history on the buses, I thought it was so appropriate to invite Martha to the RVPT day.

“She is a wonderful lady, who still lives independently and so many stories and memories.

“She has lived over here for more than 40 years and it was her first time at the Hall.

“I arranged with John Edwards, secretary of the RVPT, for Martha to be special guest for the day and she had a wonderful time.

Peter Anthony and Paul Lomax in the Hall cafe put on a lovely afternoon tea and Martha was also treated to a ride on a special vintage bus.”

Martha was also made an honorary member of the RVPT.

Marianne Blaauboer, the Hall’s activity plan officer, said: “We were delighted to welcome Martha and so pleased that she had a great time.”