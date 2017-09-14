Speed control call after hit-and-run

A furious resident is calling for speed controls on a busy Fylde road after her car was badly damaged in a late night smash.

Beverley Armstrong’s Peugeot 307 was parked outside her home in Highbury Road East, St Annes, when it was hit by a passing Ford Focus, which also collided with at least one other parked vehicle.

The 48-year-old health care assistant was getting ready for bed when she heard a loud bang and was then alerted to the damage by a knock on the door from a neighbour.

“I went outside and couldn’t believe what had happened,” said Beverley.

“My car had been hit and really badly damaged - it looks like a write-off. It was a real shock but not a total surprise from what I have seen – and heard late at night – in the time we have been here.

“Drivers really get up speed on that stretch of road and this has been an accident waiting to happen.”

Beverley, who moved to St Annes from Blackpool less than a year ago, was unable to get to work in Bispham on Tuesday because of her lack of a vehicle.

A police spokesman said there was no evidence that the vehicle was stolen, adding: “We were called around 10.45pm on Monday following reports of a collision in Highbury Road East, St Annes.

“A black Ford Focus had collided with a number of parked vehicles.”