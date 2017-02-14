Spring is on its way as snowdrops are in frame

Snowdrops are a sure sign that spring is on the way – and hundreds of people have been making the most of the opportunity to admire them in the grounds of Lytham Hall.

The chance to wander among the eye-catching white flowers is available on both Saturdays and Sundays up to and including February 26.

Melanie and Trevor Roberts from Ansdell take a strioll amid the snowdrops at Lytham Hall

A new feature of the popular attraction this year is that the trail is highlighted by a series of frames, allowing visitors to ‘put themselves in the picture’ for a photo opportunity, while for children there is a ‘find the fairy’ trail of 14 hidden throughout the parkland,

Marianne Blaauboer, the Hall’s activity plan organiser, said: “The snowdrop weekends are running through this month and have been well attended with many people commenting about the charm of their visit, with the peace and quiet offering a real contrast to the hustle and bustle of town centres.”

Grounds are open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with last entry 3.30pm and admission is £3 per adult and free for children.

Further details from www.lythamhall.org.uk

Oliver Bagot with daughter Isabelle, aged five, amid the snowdrops at Lytham Hall

