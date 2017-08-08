St Annes daredevil pensioner takes part in high rise charity challenge

Daredevil pensioner Janet Robertson took part in a high rise challenge for charity.

Janet, of Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, has already been involved with two daredevil fund-raisers.

The 66-year-old celebrated reaching 60 with a tandem sky dive.

And last year she celebrated her 65th birthday with a death-defying wing walk.

At the weekend she reached the heights once more by taking part in a fund-raising abseil from the roof of Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

She hopes the stunt will raise plenty of cash for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Her previous exploits have beein in aid of Parkinsons UK, in memory of her late mum Audrey and have allowed Janet to tick a few items off her bucket list.

She said: “I was going to wait until I was 70 to do another fund-raiser but in the end, I could’t resist doing the abseil.

“I was a bit nervous, but it was great fun and I hope we have raised a bit of money. people are so kind here on the Fylde when it comes to raising money for charity.

“I came here more than 40 years ago with my husband when his insurance management job moved here and it was the best thing we have ever done. When I did the sky dive and wing walk all my family thought I was mad but is has all been great fun.”