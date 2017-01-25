Stage set for comedy club venue switch

A hit comedy club is changing venues to meet public demand.

The Woofers comedy nights, which have been held at Lytham Cricket Club by locally-based comic Phil Walker for the last three years, is switching to Lowther Pavilion.

The change will mean triple the capacity – from around 150 to 450 – for the comedy nights, which are now set to be held every other month, and Phil, who comperes the shows, said: “We are super excited to be bringing Woofers to a bigger stage and hopefully a bigger audience!

“For a while now, people have described Woofers as ‘Lytham’s best kept secret’ and some of the nights have been so popular we have had to turn people away.

“Lowther Pavilion is a lovely intimate theatre space that is ideal for comedy.“

TV comic Jason Manford famously called in to do a turn at Woofers after playing Lowther in 2013 and he will be back for the Woofers show in April which will be part of the town’s St George’s Festival.

The first Woofers session at Lowther is on Thursday, February 2 and will feature Steve Shanyaski, Nick Doody and Harriet Dyer.

Ticket details from (01253) 794221.