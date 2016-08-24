Stars attend Star Wars actor Kenny Baker’s funeral

Stars from across the world descended on Lancashire this afternoon to pay tribute to Star Wars actor Kenny Baker.

Darth Vader actor David Prowse, model Linda Lusardi and comedian Bernie Clifton were just some celebrities to attend the funeral of the 3ft 8in tall actor, who played the robot character R2-D2 in six of the sc-fi films.

Hollywood director George Lucas’ company George Lucas film and Disney also sent flowers with the message: ”You brought so much joy to the Star Wars family”.

The actor had lived in Ashton-on-Ribble in Preston for decades and a book of condolence was opened with donations being made to the Space Centre Charity.

He died on Saturday, August 13 after a long illness, aged 81.

The funeral service and cremation took place at Lytham Park Crematorium, in Lytham.