State 808 to appear on Festival bill

Techno pioneers 808 State will support Haçienda Classical at Lytham Festival

They will be taking to the stage in the Main Proms Arena on Thursday August 3 ahead of headline act Haçienda Classical.

808 State secured commercial success back in 1989 with their song Pacific State. They then went on to enjoy album and single success in the UK and overseas with hits such as The Only Rhyme that Bites, Cubic/Olympic and One in Ten.

Tickets to see 808 State supporting Haçienda Classical are available now from www.lythamfestival.com

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “To be adding 808 State to the bill that night is pretty special.

“To have 808 State and Hacienda Classical on the same bill is going to be mind-blowing.

“Thursday August 3 will be a memorable night.”