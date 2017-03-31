STEP so pleased to tweet you!

What a tweet way to keep in touch with the latest local events and chat!

Expatriates and others from around the world, along with local residents and businesses, are being offered the chance to make the most of social media by virtually ‘meeting up’ weekly in celebration of St Annes.

Every Wednesday from April 5, Twitter followers from anywhere around the globe are being invited by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership to ‘Tweet Up’ between 6pm and 7pm.

The virtual get-togethers will take place via a new Twitter feed – @stannestweetup – designed to help pass on information and start conversations about the town.

Along with the weekly chats, it will feature extensive updates during the week and the duo behind the idea, Amanda Westgate and Amanda Joynt, of the Partnership, which is commonly known as STEP, hope it will prove popular.

Amanda Westgate of Big Impact Communications and Amanda Joynt, head of sales and marketing at Silhouette Lingerie, are respectively leaders of retail and business and arts and culture on the STEP project board and Amanda Westgate said: “We are both passionate about our home town and if there’s one thing we love, it’s talking about it – and we know the STEP board feel the same way.

“There are so many exciting things happening here this year in St Annes, and such an army of wonderful people going above and beyond to make it an even better place to live, work and visit.

“We want to celebrate and promote that as far afield as we can and social media allows us to do that.

“The idea behind the St Annes Tweet Up is that gets everyone exchanging titbits of news, views and ideas.

“It will encourage people to shop locally, do business with each other, and visit more regularly.

“Most of all we hope it will illustrate all the reasons to be proud of St Annes.”

STEP has had a rapid rise to prominence since being founded last year to promote St Annes and will hold its next quarterly meeting at the Aztex venue on St Annes seafront on Monday, April 24 from 6.15pm, with everyone welcome.

The live chat at @stannestweetup every Wednesday from April 5 between 6pm and 7pm, and further details are available from amanda@bigimpactcommunications.co.uk