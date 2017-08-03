Stepping back in time for summer fun

This week we turn back the clock to the 1950s and a look at archive photographs from a popular event at the time, St Annes Fete Day.

These photographs were taken at the event in 1956, on August 25.

The fete queen and her retinue

One of them features pop singer Eve Boswell, who opened the fete that year, pictured sitting with the Mayor, W Crook and his wife, the Mayoress.

In its hey-day, the stars of music hall, stage and screen clamoured to perform in Blackpool which was regarded as THE major entertainment centre outside London.

And that meant near neighbours Lytham and St Annes were able to call upon the services of some top celebrities only too pleased to open their summer fetes and garden parties.

Eve Boswell had visited America in June 1956 to promote a new release deal with Capitol Records with appearances on radio and TV.

She had returned to the UK to open the Big Show at Blackpool Opera House.

She was starring alongside Americans George and Bert Bernard, who mimed to gramophone records dressed up as the Andrews Sisters.

Eve had initially been a singer with Geraldo and his band, but launched her solo career in 1952.

She had her biggest hit with Pickin A Chicken at the end of 1955, and had begun her own radio show in 1954.

Mrs W Crook (mayoress) crowns the fete Queen (Miss Norma Wood) at the Pier head

She would have been 34 when this picture was taken.

The fete must have taken place on something of a chilly day, as the star is pictured – in late August – wearing a fur stole, looking wrapped up and both she and the Mayor are sitting with blankets around their knees. No coats or jumpers though for the fete queen and her retinue!

They are pictured in their beautiful dresses, and with the young crown-bearer – looking dapper in his shirt and bow-tie.

The Mayoress Mrs W Crook is pictured carrying out one of the most important official duties of the fete day – crowning the Fete Queen, Miss Norma Wood, at the head of St Annes Pier.