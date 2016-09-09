Store invite to first birthday celebrations

Booths is marking its first anniversary in St Annes with a birthday brunch event for all customers today.

A string of local suppliers will be showcasing their produce as part of the birthday celebration, alongside many other foodie favourites.

Opening a store in St Annes, Booths’ heartland, was an exciting opportunity for us and we are looking forward to our next birthday already

Bucks fizz, orange juice, mini pastries and birthday cake will all be served between 11am and 1pm– and it’s free to attend

Booths say the store at Heyhouses Lane has enjoyed a vibrant and busy first year since being officially opened by chairman Edwin Booth.

Store manager Chris Thompson said “We are very proud to be a part of the community and want to thank our customers for their support in our first year.

“We hope to welcome all of our St Annes regulars and residents to our celebratory event.”

The 36,000 sq ft St Annes store, part of a £55m development on the former Government Work and Pensions site, saw 90 new jobs created.

Booths, which started with a store in Blackpool more than 150 years ago, also currently has stores at Lytham, Poulton and Garstang.