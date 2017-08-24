Straight As for Lytham Y11 pupils

Private school pupils celebrated an impressive haul of A and A* grades on this year’s GCSE results day.

Zain Islam, a member of the Lytham St Annes Classical Association, achieved 10 A* grades, while Jeremy Lo Ying Ping gained nine A* grades this year to add to the A* in French he gained in Year 9.

Jeremy said: “I am so glad that the hard work I put in with the support of my teachers has helped me get such good results.

“I did better than I thought I could and have chosen which A levels to study in the Sixth Form – I can’t wait to get started!”

Other students boasting straight A and A* grades include Mollie Mason, Jason Gallagher, Max Buckingham, Cheran Saravanan, Catriona Roy, Cally Bywater, Catherine Fewster, George Bell, Yazmin Zakrzewski, Daisy Salt, Ben Gould and Antonia Pilkington, who is attending the Global Round Square Conference in Cape Town next month.

She said: “I feel really lucky to have had the support of the school and my family that has helped me do so well in my exams while still helping to make a real difference through my involvement in Round Square.”

Headmaster Mike Walton praised his students for their strong results.

He said: “This year’s results demonstrate the strong academic achievements of our students, alongside an impressive breadth of achievements outside the classroom from sports and arts to community leadership and adventure.

“Our students have once again shown that by following their own individual pathways they can achieve great success, whilst adding so much value to the wider school and our local communities.

“It is a real pleasure to work with them; we are so proud of all their achievements.”