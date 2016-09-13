Survey says job prospects better in north

North West employers are the most keen to hire in the north of England according to Manpower. The employment Outlook for this area has increased by one percentage point to +six per cent, which is above the national average of + five per cent and stronger than neighbouring regions.

The Manpower Employment Outlook Survey is based on responses from 2,102 UK employers. It asks whether employers intend to hire additional workers or reduce the size of their workforce in the coming quarter. It is used as a key economic statistic by both the Bank of England and the UK government.

Greg Hollis, operations manager at Manpower UK, said: “The region’s job market has remained steady in recent months but we haven’t seen the usual seasonal uplift in temporary jobs over the summer period. In Liverpool, we’ve noticed more demand for candidates in the manufacturing and transport sectors, while in Manchester demand is more focused on corporate roles and especially sales, HR and marketing positions.

“Employers across the region are struggling to identify candidates with the right skills and are increasingly taking on staff with transferable skills, rather than waiting for the perfect candidate for the job.”

The national seasonally adjusted Net Employment Outlook has remained at + five per cent for the final three months of the year, defying predictions that the vote for Brexit would trigger an immediate slump in recruitment plans.

However, ManpowerGroup is warning that this could be the calm before the storm. Conducted in the weeks following the referendum, the survey shows that while UK job prospects have held firm, cracks in the ice are appearing with six out of nine sectors surveyed reporting a fall in jobs optimism.

Mark Cahill, managing director said: “After the initial shock of Brexit, we’re entering a new phase of prolonged economic uncertainty. The future of freedom of movement across the EU is of particular concern. As UK businesses are reliant on European talent to help fill the skills gap, we urge the government to prioritise maintaining the free movement of people.”