Suspected electrical fault starts fire in St Annes

An electrical fault is suspected to have started a fire in the ceiling cavity of a St Annes home, say fire crews.
Two crews from St Annes were called out to reports of a "house filled with smoke" on Hope Street at around 4am on September 14.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate a small fire in the ceiling cavity of the kitchen.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "The occupants of the property were woken by a smoke alarm and came down to find their kitchen filled with smoke.
"They then evacuated the property.
"We used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire cut away parts of the ceiling board out to gain access.
"We then used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
"The cause is under investigation but we believe the fire started as a result of an electrical fault in the lighting."
Nobody was injured during the incident and crews spent around an hour at the property.
