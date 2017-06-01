Taxi pull along the Prom for cancer unit

A group of Blackpool taxi drivers are set to pull out all the stops for charity.

Members of Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association (BLTOA) will pull taxis once more to raise money for Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the official charity at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, later this month.

Members Stephen Buckley, Les Hamer and Frank Landini arranged the event as part of Armed Forces Week, with the pull involving three red, white and blue Hackney cabs fastened together. Over the past decade, money raised has traditionally gone to military charities.

It was opened up to include the Blue Skies fund for the Macmillan Cancer Unit at the hospital last year.

Fourteen people will push the taxis from the war memorial on the Prom to the Pleasure Beach and back.

Mr Buckley said: “I have personal connections to the unit, where my partner was treated, and still remains under their care. It is great for us to give something back to a charity which remains close to my heart.”

The taxi pull will start at noon on Sunday, June 25.