The AFC Fylde Community Foundation hails record help

A community organisation has seen its turnover hit record levels.

The AFC Fylde Community Foundation says the record amount of cash passing through its hands is thanks to key funding from sponsors.

It saw a 97.5 per cent rise from £205,000 to £450,000 meaning that it could do more work in the community than ever before.

Its aim is to educate, motivate and inspire future generations to build better communities and has qualified coaches working all over Fylde delivering coaching, education programmes and personal development, providing young people of all abilities with multiple opportunities.

The extra funding meant it could do more towards tackling key issues such as anti-social behaviour and unemployment, as well as giving advice and support for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged residents.

Lead sponsor is BAE Systems but new partners include the Royal British Legion and Cuadrilla Resources, who it said have helped it engage with an unprecedented number of young people – more than 1,000 children of nursery age each week, compared to 450 last year.

There has also been a 35 per cent increase in primary school engagement, with the Foundation delivering sports and exercise coaching sessions at schools across Blackpool and Fylde.

Four new full-time team members have also been recruited and schemes have expanded into Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Tom Hutton, director of community development at the foundation, said: “Looking at these results really helps to put our work into perspective.

“It’s great to see that with our increased turnover we have been able to make such a positive change in the community – allowing us to visit more schools and nurseries.”