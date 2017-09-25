The Blackpool Gazette’s Best of Health Awards winners

We asked for your amazing stories of dedication and professionalism - and boy did you deliver!
The Gazette’s Best of Health Awards was held in the magnificent Washington Suite in the Imperial Hotel on Thursday where we celebrated a host of health heroes.
The Gazette’s editor Gillian Parkinson said: “These awards celebrate all of the people who make a difference to their patients in all the disciplines of our health services and we are delighted to highlight them for their incredible work. All of the winners and runners-up went the extra mile and fully deserve the recognition they have received.”
The winners
NURSE OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Synergy Dental Clinic.
Presented by Dr Zuber Bagasi.
Winner: Wendy Partington, Extensive Care Service Lytham
MENTAL HEALTH WORKER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Winner: Dr Karen Seal, The Gateway Centre, Blackpool
CARER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Winner: Adam Simpson (Blackpool Carers)
THERAPIST OF THE YEAR
Award sponsored by Mac Clinical Research.
Presented by Clinical Trials Assistant, Alex Billington
Winner: Duang Roberts (Smooth as Silk, Wrea Green)
DENTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Stuart Daintith, Ideal Dental Care
MIDWIFE OF THE YEAR
Award sponsored by Uclan.
Presented by Debbie Whisby.
Winner: Amy Barnes, Blackpool Victoria Hospital
PHARMACIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Winner: Whitworth Pharmacy, Waterloo Road
GP OF THE YEAR AWARD
Sponsored by Synergy Dental Clinic.
Presented by Dr Zuber Bagasi.
Winner: Dr Chandrasekar, Beechwood Surgery Thornton.
ELDERLY WELFARE AWARD
Sponsored by Whitworth Pharmacy.
Presented by Pharmacist Manager, Conor Coyle
Winner: Carla Hill, Homecare for You
HOSPITAL DOCTOR OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Spire Fylde Coast Hospital. Presented by Hospital Director Barbara Cummings.
Winner: Mr Nidal Bittar, Blackpool Victoria Hospital
UNSUNG HERO AWARD
Sponsored by Harrison Drury Solicitors.
Presented by Jack Stephenson
Winner: Brian and Bev Casey, N-Vision Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Royal Society for the Blind
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
Presented by Gillian Parkinson, Gazette Editor and NW Editorial Director
Winner: Anne Nolan
