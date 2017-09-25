The Making Changes programme helps Blackpool families shed the weight

Young people and their families are reaping the rewards of a healthier lifestyle.

Twenty-one Blackpool families have recently completed a weight management programme which, in total, has seen them lose more than 350cms from their waists and 60kg in weight.

The Making Changes programme is a free service specially designed for children, aged between five and 11, and their families.

During the 12 week programme, families received healthy eating advice including portion control, food labelling and staying hydrated, as well as a support plan which details how to eat well on a budget and cooking at home.

Mary Speakman, 27, who took part, said: “I have made these changes and it has benefited my whole family.”

Luke Moss, nine, said: “I had a great time and now eat healthier options and make my own pizzas.”

Coun Amy Cross, cabinet member for reducing health inequalities, said: “It’s inspirational to see the changes these families have made over the last three months.

“Changes to a child’s diet and lifestyle are much more likely to be accepted if they involve the whole family.”

New programmes will start later this month, call 478194 or email making.changes@blackpool.gov.uk