Thousands call for a ban on Trump’s visit

More than 28,000 people from across Lancashire have so far signed a petition calling for Donald Trump to be banned from making a state visit to the UK.

The UK Government petition, which has attracted over 1.7million signitures nationally, is in response to President Trump’s executive order that halts immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

I’ve signed it, I don’t believe Donald Trump should be allowed to enter our country because he’s a hate preacher

As of yesterday, 1,103 in Blackpool North had signed the petition, along with 934 in Blackpool South and 1,594 in Fylde and 1,974 in Wyre.

Across Lancashire, 1,974 people in Preston had signed the petition, with 1,891 in Chorley, 1,801 in South Ribble, 2,726 in Lancaster and 1,620 in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Nadeem Ashfaq, of the Light Foundation, which works to support Muslims and break down barriers between communities in Lancashire, said he had signed the petition.

He said: “I’ve signed it, I don’t believe Donald Trump should be allowed to enter our country because he’s a hate preacher.

“The same law that applies to any other hate preacher should apply to him.

“I think he will come though, and if he does, if he speaks the truth and has no ill intentions, then he should be open to meet faith groups and faith leaders from all different communities.

“But I worry that his visit will give the Far Right an endorsment, and that’s something we don’t want.”

The Government responds to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures and already rejected this call, although because of the numbers of signatures it will have to be debated in the House of Commons.

Downing Street this week said it had extended an invitation to the President and it has been accepted, stressing the position had not changed.

More than 5,600 people in Lancashire signed a counter petition calling for a state visit.

Demonstrations erupted across the UK on Monday night in response to Trump’s ban on travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A demonstration in Preston was attended by several hundred people from across the county.

Among the people who feared they may be affected by the travel ban is British Olympic medalist Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and now lives in the US with his family.

He called the ban divisive and discriminatory.

The British Foreign Office say dual nationals will not be affected by the ban.