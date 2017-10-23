Time for cuppa as cafe opens up at Fylde coast library

A Fylde coast library has been transformed after a new cafe opened up.

Visitors to Anchorsholme Library, on Luton Road, can now enjoy a cuppa when they pop in for a book.

Julie Tierney and Catherine Taylor at the Anchor Coffee Shop

The £10,000 Anchor Coffee Shop project was the brainchild of Anchorsholme ward councillors Paul Galley and Tony Williams, who contributed £7,000 from their ward budget.

They spent 18 months developing the idea and were there to enjoy a drink when it officially opened.

The pair have worked with Anita Cooper, day service manager of the New Langdale Day Services, whose main base is in the Independent Living Centre on Whitegate Drive.

With Anita’s help, the cafe scheme will be more than just a community hub which will help make the library more vibrant – it will provide an opportunity for young people who use the centre to gain vital work experience.

Coun Galley said: “When I saw the first cuppa being served I almost had a wobbly lip moment, it was great to see it open after 18 months of planning it.

“This is a real win-win situation, because it will help Anchorsholme Library diversify and have a better future, it will become a useful hub for the community and it will help give young people an opportunity to get some work experience.”

Coun Galley said the final phase of the scheme would be to install an entrance so people could access the cafe and library direct from East Pines Park.

He added: “It means we will have one big community space, linking the two amenities, to make it more practical and enjoyable for the people who use them.”

The ward funding paid for the construction work, while further funding has come from income generated by Nibbles, a cafe which Anita Cooper helps to oversee, based at the Whitegate Drive centre.

She said: “Nibbles was looking to extend its service offer and help our trainees move on and out into the world of work.

“We had the knowledge of training and running cafes and so we all came together and a working partnership was formed.

“We will provide staff for the Anchor Coffee Shop and that will help our trainees.”

Brew times

The Anchor Coffee Shop is now open at Anchorsholme Library from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Since opening last week, the new amenity has given the library an extra day of opening, as the branch was previous closed on Tuesdays.

It is hoped the final phase of the project, linking the cafe to East Pines Park, will be complete in time for Christmas.

The team behind the scheme also hope it can help the library survive any future cutbacks.