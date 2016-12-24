Time to toughen up in new fitness venture

With many folk making a New Year resolution to get fit in 2017, one Blackpool businessman has decided it is time to get Tuff with his new gym.

Dan Tough has set up Tuff Training at the Sycamore Trading Estate in Squires Gate.

Dan Tough is opening a new gym

The new venture has created five jobs and there are plans to grow further by taking on apprentices.

Dan, who hails from Kirkham, said: “My background is in personal training, started out at DW in Blackpool and have worked at many big operators over the years.

“I have always wanted to have my own gym but concentrating on the personal touch.

“People sometimes find that big operators have the lovely clean premises with well-maintained equipment but there is a lack of personal attention to help them.

“Others may go to smaller family run businesses, but find the equipment is not the latest. I wanted something in between, with new equipment and enough staff to help each of the customers properly.

“We will also have a cafe open to everyone serving healthy nutritious food which will be good for people following strict diet regimes.

“There is also a seating area where people can socialise and have a brew and we have full changing facilities with showers. I have hand-picked a team of personal trainers who share a similar philosophy and passion who want job fulfilment and want to help people change their lives.”

He said the 5,500 sq ft building is divided into the main machine area plus areas for cardio-vascular work.

The team had chosen Squires Gate as a location he said because it was handy for St Annes and outside the town centre where he had worked in other gyms.

He said: “There are a few gyms in Blackpool but there is quite an appetite for fitness here and lots of people looking for training.”

Partner Codie Gill, who is general manager at the gym, said: “It is a new gym for Blackpool, something a bit different. We will also have our own branded supplements, plus additional services such as online coaching and competition preparation.”

Dan, who worked as a graphic designer for many years, added: “We are hoping to be able to take on one or two apprentices.

“It would be great to train them up form the start, moulding them with the right ethos and educating them with everything we know.”