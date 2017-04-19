Town Twitter forum off to flying start

A new social media platform for discussing Fylde events and information has got off to a flying start.

Hundreds of people from across the North West and some from even further afield, have taken to Twitter for the weekly St Annes Tweet Up since it was launched on April 5.

The @stannestweetup forum, which takes place between 6 and 7pm every Wednesday, is the brainchild of Amanda Westgate and Amanda Joynt, who respectively head up the retail and business and arts sections of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP).

Over the first couple of weeks of the live chats, topics covered have included health benefits of sea air, how to keep public areas tidy, the idea of golf weekends, the delights of Fairhaven Lake, dog-friendly locations and live music venues, while information has also been shared regarding new businesses, events and sports fixtures, church services, tide times and shows along with plenty of ideas and suggestions - and pictures galore of key attractions such as the beach and public gardens.

Amanda Westgate said: “It has shown just why it is such a great way to exchange ideas. We thought it might be a slow burner, especially over Easter, but it has already been pretty frantic during live hour on Wednesdays – and there are also lots of conversations and exchanges happening throughout the week.

“There is so much to talk about with regards to St Annes’ Arts, Music, Kite and Food festivals and the fabulous Carnival Day. It’s a real pleasure to be involved and, with more than 200 people have already taken part, we hope it will continue to grow at this pace.”

STEP holds its latest public meeting at the Aztex venue on St Annes seafront on Monday from 6.15pm and everyone is welcome.