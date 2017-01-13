All lanes now reopen on M6 Southbound after HGV accident

All lanes have now reopened on the M6 Southbound at Junction 32 for the Broughton Interchange after an earlier collision, say police.

The collision took place between two HGVs and a car in the early hours of 13 January.

Early reports suggest people were injured in the accident, although the extent of the injuries are unknown, say police.

The M6 Southbound was closed between junctions 33 and 32 for around six hours to allow recovery and investigation work.

Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police Grant Smith said: "Driving conditions are particularly treacherous this morning - it's like driving on glass. Please be very careful and allow extra time to complete your journeys."