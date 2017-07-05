Carriageway blocked at Cuadrilla fracking site

Drivers in Fylde are being warned of possible delays this morning as another lock-on protest begins.

Two protesters are locked-on under a car which is currently blocking the eastbound carriageway of Preston New Road, say police.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said: "At around 2.30am this morning a car pulled over near to the entrance of the Cuadrilla site.

"Several people got out of the car and two people managed to lock-on.

"The situation is being managed by police officers, and traffic is able to pass. However, there may be delays as traffic builds in the morning."

This latest protest comes after anti-fracking campaigners promised to stage “an unprecedented month of resistance” on the Fylde.