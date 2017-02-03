Cash available to solve station parking crisis

Cash set aside to improve Kirkham and Wesham station should be used to end nearby residents’ parking misery, campaigners have said.

Coun Liz Oades is calling for the money to be spent on a new dedicated car park for the hundreds of commuters using the line each day.

For years, those living nearby have been forced to battle for spaces outside their homes.

Coun Oades claims a pot of money is available which was previously earmarked to pay for a lift at the station.

Network Rail has included step-free access to both the existing and a proposed new platform as part of its upgrade plans.

And that, says Coun Oades, opens the door for an investment in parking.

She said: “For a long time we have been calling for a lift to be installed.

“We got a pot of money together and had meetings with the rail authorities but nothing ever went forward.

“Now the lifts are included in the new plans that money could go towards a car park for rail users.

“At the moment it is a nightmare for those living around the station. In one case I had a call from a disabled resident who had been unable to park in front of their own home.

“The upgrade is designed to attract more people onto the railway and there needs to be somewhere for them to park. Hopefully this can be sorted out.”

Network Rail is understood to be in talks with councillors in Kirkham and Wesham over parking provision.