Cattle truck overturns blocking M55

The eastbound M55 has been closed between junctions 3 and 1 after a cattle truck overturned, says Highways England.

Nobody is reported to have been injured in the two-vehicle crash which happened at around 8.40am on August 21.

Four cows are reported to have escaped into the road and are currently blocking traffic.

A diversion has been put in place and drivers should follow the hollow square symbol and exit the motorway at junction 3 onto the A585 towards Kirkham.

At the A585/A583 roundabout road users should take the first exit onto the A583 eastbound toward Preston. At the A583/A5085 junction take the A5085 towards City Centre. At the A5085/A6 junction turn left onto the A6 northbound to re-join the M55 at J1.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We were alerted to an accident involving one van and a cattle truck which had overturned.

"The cattle truck is blocking lanes two and three and cows are in the road.

"We are currently working to remove the cows from the carriageway."

Drivers attempting to travel from Blackpool to Preston have already experienced disruption this morning on Preston New Road after a protest meant a contraflow was put in place by police.