Collision closes busy road near Lytham

Police closed Lytham Road, near Lytham in both directions for an hour this afternoon after a smash involving a motorcyclist.

The rider is believed to have fallen from his machine, but he is not thought to be seriously injured.

Diversions were put in place to take traffic around the incident which happened between Saltcotes Road and West End Lane, near to the Lidl store.

A police spokesperson said: “As far as we can ascertain there were no other vehicles involved. The rider just came off his bike.

“It would appear that, while he has some fractures, his injuuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm and police re-opened Lytham Road at around 4.25pm.