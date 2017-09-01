GRAPHIC WARNING: Appeal launched after freak accident severs man's finger

An appeal has been launched to trace a lorry driver after a man lost part of his finger following a freak accident in Wesham.

David Smart, from Poulton says he is lucky to have survived after a piece of timber flew off a lorry and smashed through his windscreen.

David lost part of his finger in the accident

The Post Office complaints worker was driving his silver Ford Fiesta along Weeton Road at around 11am on August 30 when a lorry approached in the opposite direction.

The 59-year-old was shocked to see a piece of wood come crashing towards him through his windscreen as the lorry took a sharp turn.

He said: "I was on my way to work and a flat bed lorry carrying several pieces of wood came round the other way.

"One of the pieces of wood just flew off and crashed through my windscreen and hit my steering wheel.

The piece of timber smashed through David's windscreen

"The paramedics said I wouldn't be here today if it had hit my head or my chest.

"But unfortunately it did hit my hand and severed the end of one of my fingers.

"At first I didn't feel any pain, but then I noticed blood spurting from my hand.

"I was in shock but thankfully a man called Stuart who was driving behind me stopped and phoned for an ambulance.

David suffered a severe hand injury in the accident

"He then stayed with me to make sure I was ok until the police arrived.

"I'm so very grateful for his help.

"It all happened so quickly I didn't get a chance to get the registration number of the lorry.

"It's obviously a very painful injury. The surgery seems to have gone ok. I had part of my finger removed and I have some tendon damage.

"But I'm just so glad it wasn't worse."

Police have now launched an appeal and are asking witnesses to get in touch.

PC Chris Long, of Lancashire Police, said: “A piece of timber has struck the victim’s windscreen, causing damage to the dashboard and bending the steering wheel.

“The wood has also damaged the driver’s hand, causing injury to the index and middle fingers.

“The van involved was described as a new-looking white transit or sprinter-type pickup with a slightly enclosed back. It was carrying a quantity of cut timber in the rear.

“The vehicle did not stop at the scene, but it is possible the driver was not aware of the load loss.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who can assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0423 of August 30.

